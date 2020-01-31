Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $31,576.00 and $19,230.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.05807869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025325 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128262 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016173 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,025,183 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

