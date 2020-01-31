Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $294,558.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.01925273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,610,391 coins and its circulating supply is 167,580,978 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

