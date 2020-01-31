Ethereum Gold Project Market Capitalization Reaches $43,902.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $43,902.00 and $10,061.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.05770696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128395 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00034015 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015721 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002456 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

