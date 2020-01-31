EtherGem (EGEM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,217.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. EtherGem has a total market cap of $80,951.00 and approximately $8,217.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.