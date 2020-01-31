Etherparty 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,412.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ACX, Gate.io and Binance. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $45,412.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.40 or 0.02932513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00121422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty.

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

