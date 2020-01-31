Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Announces Earnings Results

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 204,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

