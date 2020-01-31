Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. 2,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

