Evedo Price Hits $0.0105 on Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 73.3% against the US dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $114,139.00 and approximately $315,991.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.05770696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128395 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00034015 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015721 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.