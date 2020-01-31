EvenCoin Trading Up 3.7% This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. EvenCoin has a market cap of $234,790.00 and $530,238.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

