Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.0% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $70,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $116.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

