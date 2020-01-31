Eventide Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 149.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 1.41% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $45,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,328,916 shares of company stock worth $54,107,850. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 268,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.50. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $95.71 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. On average, analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

