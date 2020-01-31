Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.5% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $53,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. State Street Corp increased its position in ASML by 1,571.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,170,000 after acquiring an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,547,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth about $11,574,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $13.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.94. 57,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.70. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $174.26 and a 1 year high of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.