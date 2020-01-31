Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $26.65 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $26,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $203.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.69.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $7.35 on Friday, reaching $196.26. 23,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.87 and its 200-day moving average is $178.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $130.87 and a 1-year high of $210.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

