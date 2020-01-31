Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $45.92 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Vulcan Materials worth $45,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after buying an additional 359,514 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,951.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 200,338 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $16,667,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 546.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.09. 26,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,857. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

