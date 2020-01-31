Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $47.72 Million Position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the quarter. argenx makes up approximately 1.3% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of argenx worth $47,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Shares of ARGX traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,136. argenx SE – has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.10.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

