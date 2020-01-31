Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $58.77 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Lam Research worth $58,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.24 on Friday, hitting $298.71. The stock had a trading volume of 179,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $319.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

