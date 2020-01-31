Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases 828,300 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 987.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,300 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $42,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,584.62%.

BEP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

