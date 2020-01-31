Eventide Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 1.8% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Xylem worth $62,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,533,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,192,000 after buying an additional 126,027 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,343,000 after purchasing an additional 282,822 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 777,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 678,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 555,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,221,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 93,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,791. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

