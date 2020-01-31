Eventide Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,462 shares during the quarter. Magenta Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 8.70% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $51,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Jason Gardner sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $43,744.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $169,861.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $622,011. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGTA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,565. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $480.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

