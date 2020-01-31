Eventide Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aptiv worth $25,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Aptiv by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 115,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,996. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

