Eventide Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Eventide Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,126,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,786 shares during the quarter. Myovant Sciences accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 4.60% of Myovant Sciences worth $64,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,086,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 274,745 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $1,119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,793. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $295,729.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $67,953.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares valued at $711,963. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

