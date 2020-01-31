Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes $26.87 Million Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 299,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,874,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Trex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after acquiring an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1,377.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 319,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 54.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 569,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,805,000 after purchasing an additional 199,849 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Trex by 130.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,351 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.40. 30,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,338. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.94.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

