Evercore ISI Lowers Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to Underperform

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.88. 3,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

