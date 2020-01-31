EverGreenCoin (EGC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $158,697.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 52% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $158,697.00 and $8.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.11 or 0.01264869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00047926 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024968 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00202439 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00068177 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001881 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,163,064 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

