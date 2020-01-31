Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

