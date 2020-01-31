Evermore Global Advisors LLC Has $20.99 Million Stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 67,668 shares during the quarter. Kraton makes up approximately 4.7% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned 2.61% of Kraton worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kraton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Kraton by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Kraton by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $965,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $103,734.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $596.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Kraton Corp has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $40.76.

KRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

