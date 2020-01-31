Evermore Global Advisors LLC Invests $4.63 Million in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for 1.0% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $96,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,110. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.74.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.10.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

