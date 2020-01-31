Evermore Global Advisors LLC Sells 130,488 Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 130,488 shares during the period. Scorpio Bulkers comprises about 8.2% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned 8.00% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $36,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SALT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Shares of SALT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 42,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $279.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.72%.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

