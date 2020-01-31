Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €30.00 ($34.88) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.71 ($33.39).

EVK stock opened at €24.74 ($28.77) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.73.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

