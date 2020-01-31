EVOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,795.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. EVOS has a total market cap of $13,795.00 and $1,545.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EVOS has traded 92.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015564 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022500 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 166.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00139930 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005889 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

