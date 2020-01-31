EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). EXACT Sciences posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EXACT Sciences.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.28. 1,020,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,631. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.