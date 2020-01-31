EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). EXACT Sciences posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.28. 1,020,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,631. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply