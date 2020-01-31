Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

TSE XTC traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.42. The company had a trading volume of 135,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Exco Technologies has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$10.49. The company has a market cap of $314.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.85.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

