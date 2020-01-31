Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey Sells 25,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $446,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $485,250.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $471,250.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00.

Shares of EXEL remained flat at $$17.20 during midday trading on Friday. 2,327,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,190. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

