Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,639 shares of company stock worth $7,267,854 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. 59,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,602. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.