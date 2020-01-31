Exeter Financial LLC Reduces Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,333. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

