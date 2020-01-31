Exeter Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 282.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 289.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,874,000 after buying an additional 335,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

GIS stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. 2,340,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,438. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

