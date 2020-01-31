Exeter Financial LLC Sells 2,837 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $43,000. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,202,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $328.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

