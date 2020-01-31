EXMO Coin (EXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One EXMO Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $88,033.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,835,940,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,561,655 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official.

EXMO Coin Token Trading

EXMO Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

