EXMR FDN (EXMR) Achieves Market Cap of $9.15 Million

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00015426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $9.15 million and $3,335.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.25 or 0.05790993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025317 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128108 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033967 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002887 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.