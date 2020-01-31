Exosis Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $54,685.00 and approximately $25,901.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,348.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.77 or 0.01922052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.65 or 0.04016375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00723628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00769418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009326 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00712889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 498,042 coins and its circulating supply is 333,042 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis' official message board is forum.exosis.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

