Expanse Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Expanse has a market cap of $625,382.00 and approximately $4,005.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, BiteBTC, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

