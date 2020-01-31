Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.80. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.