Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Share Price

Media headlines about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Powell Industries’ score:

Get Powell Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ POWL traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.91%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.