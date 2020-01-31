Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Price

Media stories about CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s ranking:

Get CATHAY PAC AIRW/S alerts:

Shares of CPCAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.26. 8,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,435. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.97. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPCAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.