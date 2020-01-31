Extremely Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Price

Headlines about Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) have been trending extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Kraft Heinz earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Kraft Heinz’s score:

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $29.06. 363,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,049. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.