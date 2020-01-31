Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $3,693,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.