Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $271.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

