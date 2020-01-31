Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.0% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 171.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 44,016 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 68.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 82,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

