Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Cfra

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cfra from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

XOM stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.27. 988,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,320,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 3,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

