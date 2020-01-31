EZCORP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,574 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,027% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $350.98 million, a P/E ratio of 160.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,087,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,592,000 after buying an additional 86,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

